Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have booked a slot for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Cristiano.

On Thursday at Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored in a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol to mark his return to the team.

Erik ten Hag backed Ronaldo into the starting line-up and he stood out omn the match day, scored the third goal of the game from close range after his initial effort had been saved.

Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford scored headed goals in each half of a game that was dominated by Manchester United, and a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal sealed the triumph.

With this fourth victory of the group stage, the winner of the competition will face the winner of the play-off against the team that finished third in the Champions League the following week at Real Sociedad.

After a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, United has to win by two goals to defeat San Sebastian on the head-to-head.

Ronaldo was dropped out from team sheet on Saturday’s Premier League matche against with Chelsea due to his behaviour in last week’s win over Tottenham.