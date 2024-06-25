Rohit’s tone-setting knock gives India a blueprint ahead of T20 WC SF

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 92 from 41 balls saw him dominate one of the best pace attacks at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, and in a way helped India settle scores for the November 19 heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

But in reality, it has more implications than it meets the eye. The knock that set his team up with a controlling position inside the first powerplay of this fascinating Super Eight face-off against Australia gave the Men-in-Blue the attacking blueprint ahead of the final hurdle that has often eluded India in major ICC tournaments, and in what could probably be his final hurrah Rohit doesn’t want to return empty-handed from the Caribbean.

Rohit’s knock was more than just a good innings; it was the sort of a batting display that breaks spirits. Against an attack featuring the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Rohit smoked eight sixes and set the tone for India to push on, even when he was dismissed eight short of his century in the 12th over. And it looked at times to have done just that to an Australian team who rarely appear to wilt under pressure on the field.

World-class performers such as Rohit have a tendency to make genius look straightforward, and his comments following India’s win hinted at some of the strategic thinking that made an innings that had appeared almost effortless in its brilliance possible. What made it even more special was the fact that Rohit showed his character, even after the loss of his opening partner Virat Kohli for nought, as the Mumbaikar left the Australians high and dry after the early celebration.

“I thought right from over number one that there was a strong breeze blowing across,” Rohit said, of a Gros Islet venue where the weather conditions have played a part all tournament.

“They changed their plan, bowling against the breeze, so I realised I had to open up the off-side as well. When you keep an open mind and not just think of one shot, you can access all areas of the field,” Rohit continued.

“It was a good wicket, and you want to try and back yourself to play those kinds of shots. I’ve been trying to do that for a few years now, and I’m glad it came off today. You want to make big scores, yes, but at the same time you want to make the bowlers think where the next shot is coming, and I think I managed to do that today,” he added.

A beaming Suryakumar Yadav, who occupied the best seat at the opposite end to witness the carnage, felt it was a “dream” while stressing on the kind of “approach” they wanted to come against the Australians.

“It felt like a dream, he batted beautifully. Before coming here we sat together, we talked about it, how we want to approach and what brand of cricket we want to play, and he showed us the way,” SKY said.

Some tough batting conditions during the group stage in New York had contributed to Rohit having relatively low returns prior to this innings during the tournament. But his teammate Arshdeep Singh, who returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37 on the day, said that it was little surprise to see the skipper light it up on the big stage.

“As a team, we always talk in the dressing room that personal scores don’t matter much as long as the team is doing nice. We knew he is a legend and the big knock was around the corner all the time. So, we were not surprised by the way he played today and it came off really well, and even in the coming games we just hope he does the same for us,” the left-arm pacer said.

After the game, there was no respite for the Indian team, thanks to the scheduling of the second semifinal in Guyana, where they reached well past midnight. Leaving the logistical challenges aside, Rohit & Co have another score to settle in their next meeting when they take on defending champions England on June 27.

The wounds of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against Jos Buttler’s men will still be fresh for the ones on the field, and Rohit Sharma’s knock that showed the exit doors to the Kangaroos, has in a way, set the template at the right time for India to step out with the same mindset and end the decade-long title drought in Barbados on June 29.