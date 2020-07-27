Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled the famous night in Johannesburg on 24 September 2007 when India beat Pakistan to win the inaugural edition of the World T20.

Notably, India got the better of their arch-rivals Pakitan in the final to register a memorable win. While Gautam Gambhir was the top scorer for India with an outstanding 75 off 54 deliveries, RP Singh and Irfan Pathan were the picks of the bowlers for the Indian team. Patan was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant spell under pressure.

“Gautam had an outstanding final with Irfan Pathan. So I think it was a collective effort. Yes, I had two important innings against England and Australia which helped us to come through,” Yuvraj said on Sportskeeda’s show Free Hit.

Yuvi also highlighted the fact that one crucial innings of Rohit Sharma is often overlooked whenever there is a mention of the ICC World T20 2007. The Hitman slammed an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls to help India get past 150 runs.

“Everyone talks about myself or Gautam but nobody remembers that Rohit scored 36 off 18 or 20 balls (30 off 16 balls) in the final, which actually got us to 160 (157/5),” Yuvraj said.

“That was the most important knock of the tournament. Irfan took 3 wickets and was the Man of the Match but I think Rohit’s innings was very special in the final,” he added.