Rohit Sharma suffers injury after being hit on hand in net session

After getting struck on his right hand by a throwdown specialist during a net session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval, India’s star opener and also the skipper, Rohit Sharma was in danger of suffering an injury ahead of the team’s vital semi-final match against England.

The ball sneaked up on the Indian skipper while he was batting in the nets against the throwdown specialist, striking him on his right hand.

He started to writhe in extreme pain right away, and he rapidly applied the magic spray to lessen the severity of the suffering. After the batter was struck, there were worried looks on the team’s faces because he is a crucial component of the Indian team.

However, Rohit stayed in the training session and took a break from the net practise to treat his hand with an ice pack for roughly 30 minutes. He started training again, and the group exhaled a sigh of relief.

In the current T20 World Cup, the Indian batter has scored 89 runs, with a high of 53 against the Netherlands.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had noted that it will be crucial to adapt to the circumstances as early as possible ahead of their quarterfinal encounter against England at Adelaide on Thursday after his team’s 71-run triumph over Zimbabwe in their final ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match.

India will face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10 in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.