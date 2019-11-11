Off late, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been in the headlines more often than not. In the recently concluded India-Bangladesh series too, Rohit Sharma broke many records with the bat. However, in the final T20I, he found himself in the record books for unusual, unwanted reasons.

Apart from being India’s most capped T20I player and the highest T20I run-getter in the world, Rohit entered a rare list which comprises of his teammates like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

He entered this unwanted list after a mistimed shot took the inside edge of his bat and disturbed the stumps, bringing an early end to his innings.

As Rohit was bowled by Shafiul Islam, India’s opener in all three formats of the game, registered an unusual record as became the Indian batsman with the most number of ‘bowled’ dismissals.

Rohit has now got out bowled as many as 14 times. He is followed by MS Dhoni (13), Shikhar Dhawan (11), Suresh Raina (11) and Virat Kohli (6).

India will now take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two countries will be played in Indore from 14-18 November.