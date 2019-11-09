Rohit Sharma, who is leading the Indian team in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, is all set to reach yet another landmark in International Cricket. Notably, the elegant right-handed opener is only a couple of sixes away from reaching the 400 sixes club in International cricket.

His 398 sixes in International Cricket- include sixes hit by him in all three forms of the game- 232 sixes in ODIs, 51 sixes in Test matches and 115 sixes in the Test match format.

Consequently, Rohit only needs two sixes to reach 400 sixes in International Cricket. Only two batsmen have scored 400 or more sixes in International Cricket. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has 476 sixes to his name while the West Indian opener Chris Gayle has 534 sixes to his credit.

After registering an emphatic win in Rajkot to level the three-match series 1-1, courtesy a brilliant 85 from Rohit himself, India will look to win the match and hence the series in Nagpur on Sunday.