India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has named former speedsters Brett Lee and Dale Steyn as the most difficult bowlers he faced in his international career.

Recalling how the former Australia pacer Lee troubled him during his first tour to Down Under in 2007, Rohit said that he spent sleepless nights due to the fear of facing Lee the next day.

“One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn’t let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph,” Rohit said during Star Sports show Cricket Connected as quoted by IANS.

“In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep,” he added,

About the South African legend Steyn, Rohit said facing him was a “nightmare” because of his pace and swing. “I never wanted to face Steyn because playing pace and swing at the same time was a nightmare, it was just unreal,” he added.

Among the bowlers of current times, the 33-year-old said he fears Australia’s Josh Hazlewood the most whom he referred to as being very disciplined with his line and length.

He said that when India tour Australia later this year for a Test series he would have to ‘mentally prepare’ himself for the prospect of coming up against Hazlewood.

“Currently, someone whom I don’t want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he’s disciplined and does not move away from that length,” the swashbuckling opener said.

“He does not give you loose balls. I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to play a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh.”