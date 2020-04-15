Heaping praise on India opener Rohit Sharma, England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler hailed the Mumbaikar by calling him an awesome player.

“Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player,” Buttler said during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.

“Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style,” he added.

Rohit is currently regarded as one of the greatest ODI players, ranked only behind India skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC rankings. The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in the format.

Rohit had been sensational at the 2019 World Cup, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in World Cup matches and became the first-ever to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. He was the highest scorer with 648 runs.

“One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year,” said Buttler.

Rohit doesn’t shy away from taking the better of short balls as the 32-year-old is one of the best players of the pull shot.

“The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well,” said Buttler.

“It’s not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.

“He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down,” he added.