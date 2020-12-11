Rohit Sharma has passed his fitness test and is set to travel to Australia to take part in the upcoming Tets series. Even though he will miss the first Test, it is not clear if he will be allowed in the second Test due to the quarantine rules.

As per a report carried by ESPNcricinfo, the 32-tear-old will take a charter flight from Mumbai to Dubai. He will reach Sydney on December 13 and will be available for selection in the last two Tests of the four-match series.

Upon reaching Sydney, Sharma has to undergo a mandatory quarantine in a facility separate from the bio-secure bubble in which the Indian Test squad is currently in, the report further stated.

Rohit, who was initially left out of all the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, was included in the team for the four-match Test series. He missed the limited-overs part of the tour due to an injury he suffered at the recently-concluded IPL.

The BCCI had informed about the decision to add Sharma to the squad for the Australia Test series after initially excluding him from the tour due to the hamstring injury.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI said in a release on November 9.

Rohit was recovering at the at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he is recovering a hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL, where he led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title.

The Virat Kohli-led India will begin their title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.