Rohan Bopanna enters US Open men’s doubles quarters

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open. Partnering Australian Matthew Ebden, the Indo-Aussie pair registered a tough three-set win over Britain’s Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

The sixth seeded pair of Bopanna and Ebden won 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6) against Cash and Patten after a keenly-contested third round encounter that lasted for two hours 22 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The Indo-Aussie combo, who had reached the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points.

Bopanna and Ebden will next face the winners of the third round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Britain’s Neal Skupski and the local duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

The 43-year-old remains the only Indian in the fray in the men’s doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first round exits.

Bopanna, however, was knocked out of the mixed doubles event. He along with his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost 2-6 5-7 to the American duo of Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the second round.