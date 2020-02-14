In a recent development, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov have sealed the semifinal spot of the Rotterdam Open with a brilliant win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indo-Canadian pair sealed a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 win in a match that lasted 74 minutes on Thursday night to enter the last four of the ATP 500 event.

The pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov, who had managed to reach their first-ever ATP Tour final in June 2019 at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, will now meet the winners of the match between Henri Kontinen, Jan-Lennard Struff and Jamie Murrat and Ken Skupski.

The pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had entered the quarterfinals by defeating the Australian pair of John Peers and Michael Venue 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in a well-fought encounter.

Fans of the 41st doubles ranked player would hope that the Indian tennis star goes to clinch the title along with his Canadian partner who is ranked 52nd in the doubles category.

