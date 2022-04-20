Robert Lewandowski up for sale according to reports

2020 Treble winner Robert Lewandowski can be seen donning different colours in the future as per recent reports.

While the Bayern fans prepare for the much awaited German clasico against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday which will ensure that the Bavarians lift their 10th consecutive league title this year in case of a home win, some major changes seem to be in progress behind the scenes.

Inside reports speak of Bayern refusing to offer a two-year contract renewal for the 33-year-old including a salary rise and are only willing to offer one year for the Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The sports magazine Kicker spoke of Bayern considering selling the Pole for 40 million euros this summer.

Robert Lewandowski’s current contract with the German champions is expiring in 2023.

But the changes seem to go far beyond the issue of the spearhead after a disappointing 2021/2022 season with only one title and painful exits in the Champions League quarter-finals along with the German Cup.

Controversial strategies have come to light as coach Julian Nagelsmann demanded a motivating and sensible plan to secure the club’s future among the top four European clubs.

“You shouldn’t miss too many transfer windows. If you want to create a top product, you need top materials in your production process,” the coach said.

Nagelsmann increased the pressure on chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to decide about the club’s future goals.

Bayern currently seem stuck in a factional dispute.

Kahn, the former German goalkeeper, several times mentioned the club has to consider income losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the forward’s age.

In this context, Kahn excluded efforts to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as Bayern can’t afford the reported financial package. The Norwegian striker is said to join the Citizens. The deal is said to be worth 350 million euros.

While negotiations with the Bavarian icons Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller seem to be on the right note, winger Serge Gnabry could possibly follow Lewandowski as one of this summer’s departures, according to reports by Xinhua.

Bayern refused to address the German international’s demands for a salary raise.

(Inputs from IANS)