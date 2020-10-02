Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for the 2019-29 season on Thursday. He defeated Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and teammates Manuel Neur in the race to become Europe’s best.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I would like to thank the teammates and coaches I work with every day. Obviously I’d like to thank my family as well,” said Lewandowski as per the Bayern’s official website on Thursday. “As a little boy I dreamed of playing in the big stadiums. Standing here now means a lot to me,” continued the 32-year-old.

The Polish forward had scored a total of 55 goals and provided 10 assists across competitions and was an instrumental force in Bayern’s treble winning team last season.

With 34 strikes, Lewandowski was the highest scorer in Bundesliga which Bayern Munich won in 2019-20. In German Cup and German Super Cup, he scored a total of six goals in as many matches.

Lewandowski also scored 15 goals in the Champions League last season as the Bavarians marched to lift the title, hitting the target in every match before the final except a group game against Tottenham Hotspur when he was rested.

The German champions’ manager Hansi Flick won UEFA’s coach of the year of the award.

Lewandowski’s clubmate Neuer became goalkeeper of the year, Joshua Kimmich was chosen as best defender and De Bruyne won the prize for the best midfielder.

Pernille Harder, who played for Wolfsburg last season before making a move to Chelsea, won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski had earlier said that he would have won this year’s Ballon d’Or had the organisers not cancelled it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the organizers didn’t cancel the Ballon d’Or, I should have been the winner. I won everything this year. Winning the Champions League was my greatest dream and I achieved it. I’m really proud of that. In the final game against PSG, I didn’t score but I worked really hard for my team,” he said.