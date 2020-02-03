In a recent development, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was awarded the best Polish footballer of the year on Sunday.

The award ceremony is organised by the paper “Pilka Nozna” every year since 1973 and it is believed to be one of the most prestigious awards in the Polish football circuit.

“I would like to dedicate this title to my dad. I hope he is proud that I still do what I love and what I do best. He couldn’t watch too many matches with my goals but I strongly believe that now he looks at me from heaven,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by IANS via Xinhua news agency.

“I am grateful to my parents for their efforts. Despite the work and daily duties they devoted their time and drove me to training. They worked as physical education teachers. My mother still does this to this day. They wanted me to do what I love, they did it with passion,” he added.

“I am 31, but I feel much, much younger. I would like to play some more time and I hope that I will have the opportunity to come back and collect more prizes,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the Polish national team was chosen as the Team of the Year while the midfielder of Cracovia Janusz Gol received the Best Polish League Player award.