The I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC was cancelled on Saturday due to “unavailability of permission” from the local administration, the national football body said.

The match was significant as the battle for the second spot is getting closer with each round.

The Snow Leopards lie fourth in the league with 22 points from 15 games, while TRAU are fifth with the same number of points, but having played two games more.

“Due to the unavailability of requisite permissions from the state administration, the Hero I-League match between Real Kashmir and TRAU scheduled at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar was cancelled earlier today,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

The match was to be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 5000 lives globally.