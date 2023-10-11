Rizwan dedicates match-winning knock to Gaza victims

The ongoing deadly war between Israel and Palestine found a mention in the ongoing ICC World Cup with Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan dedicating his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka to the victims of the war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Rizwan guided Pakistan to a record chase in World Cup history by slamming an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls, while battling cramps and stiffness in his back, in energy-sapping conditions in Hyderabad.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout,” Rizwan wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday.

Coming in to bat with Pakistan struggling at 37 for two, Rizwan went on to stitch a 176-run stand for the third wicket with fellow centurion and opener Abdullah Shafique (113). Chasing 345, Rizwan was involved in another 95-run fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel, whose handy 31-ball 30, provided the impetus to Pakistan’s chase after Shafique departed, leaving the side with more than 100 for the win. With Pakistan needing another 37 runs, Shakeel also departed, leaving the finishing job for Rizwan, who cramped through pain to get past the Sri Lankan total.

“Always a proud moment for me whenever you perform for your country. I am speechless at this moment. It was difficult. The thing was that after the bowling innings we went back and everyone was confident,” player of the match Rizwan said afterwards.

With the win on Tuesday, Pakistan are placed second in the points table with two wins from two outings, just below New Zealand.

Pakistan will next head to Ahmedabad for the high-octane game against India in the league stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.