Riyan Parag among four new faces named in Shubman Gill-led side for Zimbabwe tour

Assam’s Riyan Parag on Monday became the first ever male cricketer from the North East to find a place in the senior Indian team. Parag was named in the 15-member squad led by Shubman Gill for the brief five-match T20I tour to Zimbabwe, starting July 6.

Before Riyan, Assam’s Uma Chhetri was the first overall cricketer from the NE to be picked in the Indian women’s team.

Riyan set this year’s Indian Premier League on fire with their fine batting performances. An all-rounder who can bat up the order and deliver some important overs of spin, Riyan finally came of age after six seasons at Rajasthan Royals, that promoted him to number four, and he repaid them back with 573 runs, inclusive of four half centuries in 16 matches at an average of 52.09 at a strike rate of over 149. His best score was an unbeaten 84 and his consistent batting was one of the key reasons behind RR’s qualification to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the squad also has a couple more new faces in Punjab’s explosive all-rounder duo of Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who were equally effective for Sunrisers Hyderabad – the eventual IPL 2024 runners-up. Abhishek ended as the 10th-highest run-getter, with 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 204.31, with three half-centuries. His best score was 75 not out. Abhishek smashed a massive 42 sixes in the season and had a formidable opening partnership for Sunrisers with Australian opener Travis Head. Their attacking brand of cricket played a crucial role in their journey towards the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also a handy spin bowler.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time Shubman Gill has been handed the charge of the national team. He has already led the Gujarat Titans this season, and is seen as a potential candidate for the national team’s captaincy once the transition phase starts in Indian cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is part of the ongoing T20 World Cup squad, but is yet to feature in any of the games so far, has been picked in the squad along with Sanju Samson, who also is in the Caribbean. Dhruv Jurel is the other wicketkeeping option for the Indian team along with Samson.

Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed will lead the four-strong pace attack with Mukesh Kumar and the fourth new face in the team — Tushar Despande, who was picked on the basis of his impressive performances for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and offie Washington Sundar are the frontline slow bowling options for Gill during the tour.

India will begin their tour with two consecutive matches on July 6 and 7 before playing the third game on July 10. The remaining two matches will also be played on back-to-back days — July 13 and 14. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

With the BCCI yet to name the head coach, National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman is likely to accompany the team as the incumbent Rahul David’s tenure ends post the T20 World Cup. The new coach is likely to take over from the next series, against Sri Lanka, late next month.

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.