Riyan gets his India cap from ex-cricketer father Parag

For any domestic cricketer in the country, the India cap remains the ultimate dream. On Saturday, faraway at the Harare Sports Club, Parag Das, a former domestic star from Assam lived the moment when he handed the cap to his son — Riyan Parag — who went on to become the first male cricketer from the NorthEastern state to feature in the senior side.

The father-son duo shared a jubilant hug, marking a dream-come-true moment for both as Riyan prepared to represent India in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Flanked by his mother, Mithu Barua, a former national level swimmer, it indeed was a proud moment for the trio even as two other players — Abhishek Sharma and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also made their debut in the new-look India side, led by Shubman Gill.

While Riyan’s journey has been remarkable ever since his appearance for jubilant 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian team in 2018, before joining the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) the following year, and has since become a key player for the franchise.

However, five wretched IPL seasons often made him a target of online abuse, especially after he couldn’t build on his early promise. Riyan finally came of age in IPL 2024, scoring 573 runs at a strike rate of nearly 150, which was mainly built on the red-hot form he had displayed in the 2023-24 domestic season.

Riyan had topped the charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, scoring seven consecutive half centuries to amass 510 runs at an impressive strike rate of 182.79 besides taking 11 wickets. His outstanding performances continued in the Deodhar Trophy, where he amassed 354 runs in five matches and claimed 11 wickets. Riyan carried this form into the Ranji Trophy, scoring 378 runs at an average of 75.60 in four matches, including two centuries.

His stellar performance extended into the IPL 2024, where he earned the Orange Cap in the initial games and finished the season as the highest scorer for his Rajasthan Royals and third overall.

Bishnoi, Washington shine as India limit Zimbabwe to 115/9

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi led India’s dominance with a career-best spell to restrict an inexperienced Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Saturday. Bishnoi received ample support from off-spinner Washington Sundar as Zimbabwe struggled to offer any resistance and come up with a meaningful partnership after being invited to bat on a pitch that offered a good amount of bounce and carry.

Zimbabwe made a rather brisk start to their innings, reaching 40 for two in the powerplay even though their batters were not always convincing. After the early dismissal of Innocent Kaia, who dragged a Mukesh Kumar delivery onto his stumps, Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett added 34 runs in quick time. The highlight of their alliance was the fifth over in which they plundered 17 runs off left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Bennett hammered him for two successive boundaries as Zimbabwe seemed to have recovered from the early loss of Kaia. But the dismissal of Bennett by Bishnoi in the sixth over changed the complexion of Zimbabwe’s innings. Bennett could not read Bishnoi’s googly, which also carried three more Zimbabwe batters to their doom later Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe.

Skipper Sikandar Raza briefly came to their rescue as he pulled the team to 74 for three but lost their way from that point, losing six wickets for 41 runs. Raza, their most experienced batter showed the intent, smashing Avesh for a six over the bowler’s head. But the extra bounce Avesh generated soon did Raza in as his mis-timed pull ended in the hands of Bishnoi in the deep.

Off-spinner Washington joined the party with two wickets in as many balls, jettisoning Myers and Wellington Maskadza off consecutive balls before Clive Madande’s cameo helped Zimbabwe get past the 100-run mark.

In response, India’s chase began on a forgettable note, with Abhishek Sharma falling for a duck before new man Ruturaj Gaikwad followed him back to the dugout for a single digit score. Riyan (2) too succumbed cheaply leaving India struggling at 22 for 3 inside the power play. Rinku Singh also perished for a duck to pile on more agony for the visitors. Captain Shubman Gill looked good in the middle but all he needed was a partner at the other end to lend some solidity in the chase.