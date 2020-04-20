India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has on Monday urged the people to support Delhi Police and adhere to the guidelines of the government. The southpaw has also asked people to stay at home and follow social distancing.

“A small mistake, either a missed catch or a missed stumping, changes the direction of the match. In the same way, our one small mistake can be the difference between victory and defeat in the country’s fight against coronavirus,” Pant said in a video posted by Delhi Police on Twitter.

“Let’s support Delhi Police and adhere to the guidelines of Government of India. Stay at home, step outside only for essential items and follow social distancing. We can win this fight only if we are in this together,” he added.

The lockdown in India has been extended till May 3 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed at least 559 lives in the country and has affected over 17,615 so far, as per the Worldometer.

Meanwhile, the entire sporting calendar has come to a standstill as events have either been pushed to a later date or have been called off. Consequently, athletes and sportspersons are working out from their homes to remain fit and stay healthy.