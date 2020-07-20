Out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Monday labelled Rishabh Pant as a ‘top guy’ and stated that he wants the young wicketkeeper-batsman to play his natural game.

Raina and Pant were spotted practicing together at the nets in a video. While Raina is a veteran of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant dons the Delhi Capital colours.

“He (Pant) is a top guy. I want him to be who he is. I just want him to be the best batsman for his calibre,” Raina told sports presenter Rupha in a video uploaded on CSK’s handle.

Meanwhile, Pant stated training with Raina has helped him.

“It’s good to start practicing right now. Trying to improve every day, making use of the time now. It got wasted for 5-6 months. Let’s hope we start playing cricket soon and we are going to do well for the country,” Pant said.

“It was kind of difficult after some time because staying at home makes you lazy. You have to do what you do. I have started practising now. Sooner or later, you have to do it.

“It’s been a good experience because with him (Raina) you can learn a lot of things. He is a left-handed batsman. You have got that brotherhood. He teaches me a lot of things, on and off the field situations. We discuss a lot of things and it’s helping me,” he added.

Asked about his conversations with former India skipper MS Dhoni, Pant said: “With Mahi bhai, the interactions were always little but very intense. We keep it that way. Lengthy discussions don’t make me feel right. We discuss small, small things. I grab it and move on to other things.”

(With inputs from IANS)