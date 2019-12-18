Aston Villa defeated a young Liverpool side 5-0 to knock them out of this edition of League Cup. While Conor Hourihane and Wesley Moraes scored a goal each for Aston Villa, Jonathan Kodjia scored a brace. The fifth goal was an own goal from Liverpool’s Morgan Boyes.

Notably, Liverpool had to name their youngest line up in the history of the club for the League Cup quarter-final as manager Jurgen Klopp and the remainder of the first team travelled to Qatar to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Thus, it was already expected that Liverpool would lose as the young team did not have enough experience of the big stage in comparison to their stronger opponents.

However, despite the defeat it is now being told that Jurgen Klopp is happy since many of the youngsters fought bravely and did not concede an easy win until the end.

The manager of the team on Tuesday, Neil Critchley, who is the regular Liverpool U-23 boss has revealed that Klopp actually told him at half-time.

“We had information from Jurgen Klopp at half-time to carry on being brave and carry on playing the way we were playing,” Critchley told as quoted by Give Me Sport.

However, the final scoreline is not indicative of the complete story. Although Aston Villa defeated them 5-0, it was the young Reds team that had more possession and shots than their opponents.