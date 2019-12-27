Premier League giants Manchester United have had a rather horrible start to their season this time even after looking optimistic after the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their boss towards the end of the last campaign.

Although things are far from their best as far as Manchester United are concerned, the Red Devils can still change their fortunes in the season.

Here are a few reasons why Manchester United can still make the top four:

An in-form Mason Greenwood plus the potential signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester United have been known to be a club which trusts the ability of youngsters. The gradual emergence of Mason Greenwood is an example that the club indeed has taken the right call.

Regardless of whether United are able to add more strikers in the squad in the January transfer window, Mason Greenwood’s form would be critical if the Red Devils want to dream of making it to the top four.

However, if United are indeed able to add more strikers in the squad like Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, they could be immensely benefited from his goal-scoring form.

Solskjaer has already coached Haaland back in Norway and he would know how to make the best of Haaland.

If Haaland manages to move to Old Trafford, along with Greenwood, his form could be critical to help United finish in the top four.

A fit and firing Paul Pogba

Star Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is fit again and his short stay on the football pitch especially against Watford was enough to indicate that his best performances are ahead of him.

His form when he becomes a regular starter for the Red Devils will be crucial for a push to the top four.

Ability to perform under big match pressure

Although Manchester United have struggled against teams ranked below them on the points table, they have looked a completely different unit against top teams like Leicester City, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

If they somehow manage to perform with a bit more consistency, they indeed present a strong case for themselves for a top-four finish especially with some of the other competitors like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur performing inconsistently.