Real Madrid, who next play away against Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday, are in with a great chance to dethrone Barcelona and go to the top of the table with a lead of three points.

Even though a draw will see them gain a lead, manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his confidence ahead of the match that his team can win on Sunday at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

“Every team looks to win and each one chooses how they go about that. We’ve got our own system, just as every other team does. I’m not going to talk about what other teams do. We want to keep doing what we’re doing, whilst being aware that every game is different,” the club’s official website quoted Zidane as saying.

“We need to focus on producing a good performance tomorrow. I try to give 100% every day and that’s the same for the players. We’re in good form. The most important thing is tomorrow’s game and what we do against Valladolid,” the 47-year-old manager added.

The Los Blancos are in the middle of a good run and have remained unbeaten in their last five league games. Zidane echoed the same but he also admitted that playing Valladolid at home was tough as they have lost only once at their own backyard this season.

“We’re in good form and want to keep on doing what we’re doing. We’ve got a game every three days and have to always perform to our best. It’ll be the same again tomorrow. It’ll be tough, we face a side that have lost just once at home. We’ll see how we fare tomorrow,” the former World Cup winner with France said.