The two giants of European football, Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to face each other on Wednesday in the first leg of what is expected to be one of the best Round of 16 matches in Europe’s top flight in recent times.

City, who have been banned from the next two editions of the Champions League, will be desperate to make a mark this season and turn their longstanding dream of becoming the European champions into a reality. While Real Madrid will be looking to extend their bid for the record 14th European title.

The English champions will be bolstered by the return of Raheem Sterling after a three-week break, while the Blancos will be without their marquee signing of the season Eden Hazard, who is unlikely to come back in this season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has also decided not to include teenage prodigy Rodrygo and the likes of Nacho Fernandez and James Rodrigues for their home leg. Much will depend on how the backline deals with City’s attacking trio of Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Sterling.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live Streaming Details

When will the match be played?

February 26, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

What time will the match start?

1:30 AM IST (February 27).

Where can I watch the match in India?

Sony Six, Sony TEN2 and Sony Ten2 HD.

Where can I watch the online streaming in India?

Sony Live, Airtel XStream and Jio TV.