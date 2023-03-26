In a rare sporting gesture, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday inducted AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into RCB Hall of Fame and as a mark of respect, retired the jerseys of AB (17) and Chris Gayle (333) forever from its roster.

RCB returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here after a gap of three years in the most remarkable of ways — the cracking RCB Unbox 2.0 for the fans. It was a celebration of the 12th man army, the loyal fan base of the IPL franchise who could not experience a game day at the stadium for the past three years.

The fans were allowed to watch the full squad practice of RCB, a first of its kind initiative in the T20, accompanied by RCB brand launches and the fans also witnessed the coming back of two cricketers who are now part of its folklore — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

“First of all, a big thanks to RCB for inducting me into the Hall Of Fame. I have so many fun memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB. It feels like homecoming for me and it was a delight for me to reconnect with the team, the players and above all the fans. The RCB chant will always stay with me,” said Chris Gayle.

“It is a massively touching gesture by RCB to induct me into the Hall Of Fame and it has a very special place in my heart. I have missed the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was enthralling for me to relieve all those experiences once more during the RCB Unbox,” said AB De Villiers.

The large number of fans who thronged the stadium with live music beats by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo followed by the arrival of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, ABD and Chris Gayle were greeted with thundering cheers and the iconic chant — RCB, RCB.

“I am quite excited to welcome back fans to the stadium after 3 years. It was such an exhilarating experience to practice in front of some amazing fans as part of the RCB Unbox. It was also thrilling to welcome back AB and Chris for their special day, and it was awesome to feel the energy,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

Meanwhile RCB took a giant step forward in merging sports and lifestyle with the introduction of innovative concepts, a first in the Indian sporting landscape — RCB Innovation Lab.

RCB Innovation Lab aims to generate insight, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports in India. At the core of this aim is an aspiration to develop adaptable people and leaders, capable of driving performance improvement and excellence on and off the field.

RCB Innovation Lab is based on two principles, to bring sports innovation to as many people and to collaborate with innovative organisations.

RCB in association with the LEADERS, organiser of the most prestigious global sports communities through events, communities and intelligence will connect the most influential people in sports to the most powerful ideas in Sports, thereby bring the global sports leaders together in India for the first time and discuss and drive the future of sports in South East Asia.

Through this initiative they plan to break boundaries; create a platform where sports, business, tech, media and performance meet. They share ambitious plans to propel growth in the regional and international sports market, both on and off the field.

They will host the biggest names in sports and media together in a single platform from over 15+ countries over an exploratory two-day meet, checking how to tap an ever-growing, vibrant Indian sports market on and off the field.