Raza hits 133 not out as Zimbabwe smash world record 344/4 for highest T20I total

Sikandar Raza blasted 133 not out off just 43 balls with 15 sixes as Zimbabwe racked up a record total in T20Is in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B game against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, here on Wednesday. With Raza going great guns, Zimbabwe made a mind-blowing 344/4 in their 20 overs, piling up the highest total in a T20I match.

Zimbabwe’s total of 344/4 eclipsed the previous high of 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023. They had entered the top five earlier this month when they made 286/5 against Seychelles. A week before that India had entered the list with a massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Raza’s century is the first by a Zimbabwe player in men’s T20Is with Dion Myers’ 96 last night against Rwanda the highest score so far for them. His 15 sixes in the joint-fourth-most by a player in men’s T20Is. Raza’s century came off just 33 balls, making it the joint-second fastest hundred in men’s T20Is. Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton had also made a ton off just 33 balls earlier in 2024. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan holds the record for achieving the feat in just 27 balls.

Zimbabwe’s record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most recorded ever in a men’s T20I, beating the 26 made by Nepal against Mongolia during their innings of 314/3 last year.

While Raza, one of the most experienced of Zimbabwe’s players, slammed a century, Brian Bennett scored 50 off 26 balls while wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani was equally brutal as he hammered a 19-ball 62. Clive Madande blazed to an unbeaten 53 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and a six as Zimbabwe piled on 344/4 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe’s highest total included four 50-plus scores — the most in a T20 innings and also resulted in five bowlers conceding 50-plus scores — the most in a men’s T20 innings. Musa Jorbateh conceded 93 runs in the innings — gaining the unwanted record of most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I.

In response, Gambia was bowled out for 54 in 14.4 overs, giving Zimbabwe a 290-run victory. Richard Ngarava claimed 3-13 while Brandon Mavuta bagged 3-10 and Wessly Madhevere bagged 2-7 in three overs.