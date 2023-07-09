Fans of MS Dhoni are speculating about the return of one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket in IPL 2024. On July 7, Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday and the entire social media wished him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, one of Dhoni’s close friends and his teammate in Chennai Super Kings, also wished him on Twitter.

Jadeja’s birthday wish has become a big deal as it pointed out a crucial clue regarding Dhoni’s IPL future.

Jadeja wrote that he will “see you soon in yellow.”

With this, the fans are sure that Dhoni will be in the yellow shirt of Chennai Super Kings in the coming season as well.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. But even after this, he is active in Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. After retiring from international cricket, he led Chennai to the IPL title 2 times (including the 2023 season).

With Chennai becoming the IPL champions this season, fans guessed that Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Kar might retire from cricket together. But Jadeja‘s tweet hinted that he will return to the IPL in the 2024 season with MS Dhoni.