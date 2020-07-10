Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has on Friday recalled the team’s heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. Despite dismissing the opposition to a modest total and counter-attacking innings from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue eventually fel 18 runs short.

Consequently, India were crashed out of the tournament after the loss at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“We try our best but still fall short sometimes. One of the saddest days!” tweeted Jadeja along with a picture of his from that game.

One of the saddest days! #oneyearagotoday pic.twitter.com/1U3N3VYyYj — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 10, 2020

In the semi-final encounter that had to be played over two days because of rain, New Zealand managed to put 239 runs on the board and then bowled out the mighty Indian batting line up for just 221 runs to enter the final where they lost to eventual champions England in an unbelievable final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

England were declared the winners of the World Cup as they defeated New Zealand not by runs or wickets in the final but by virtue of scoring more boundaries than their opponent.