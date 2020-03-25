Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and advocating it thoroughly on his social media platforms, has now come with a humorous suggestion for everyone.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ashwin made a sarcastic reference to the infamous Mankading incident of the 2019 IPL and asked people to “stay inside and stay safe”.

The ace off-spinner warned the countrymen that going out before time (read 21 days) can call its own perils and an unpleasant fate which Jos Buttler had suffered during the IPL match.

Sharing a picture of the incident on Wednesday, Ashwin wrote, “Exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe.”

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it’s exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a complete lockdown in India for 21 days in an attempt to restrict people from gathering in large numbers and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already infected more than 500 people and killed 10 in India.

“Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home. We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people. The experts themselves have advised across the globe that the only effective way to fight the virus is social distancing,” PM said.