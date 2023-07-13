Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history, becomes third Indian to claim 700 international wickets

India’s talismanic spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to claim more than 700 wickets in international cricket on Wednesday (local time).

Ashwin wreaked havoc on the day-1 of the first Test against West Indies as he claimed his fifth 5-wicket haul against the Caribbean team, according to ESPNcricinfo. Ashwin joined an elite list which is dominated by the spinners.

Former India head coach, Anil Kumble, is on top of the chart and is the leading wicket-taker for the country with 956 international wickets.

Former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh, stands on the second position with a record of taking 711 wickets in international cricket.

Ashwin will have the opportunity to move past him in this two-match Test series. Ashwin’s five-wicket haul was also his third Test five-for against the West Indies, according to International Cricket Council.

Alzarri Joseph became Ashwin’s 700th wicket as the impatient batter tried to clear the boundary but in his eagerness to clear the boundary he failed to read the carom ball. His shot only resulted in a thick edge which was taken comfortably by Jaydev Undakat. Joseph departed for a score of 4(11).

While coming to the match, the hosts bundled out for a score of 150 runs in the third session of the first day. Spinners dominated most of the proceedings with Ashwin and Jadeja combining together to bag 8 wickets in total.

West Indies struggled throughout the day as they lost four wickets each in the first two sessions. They will be looking to bounce back with the ball in the final session of the first day.