Ravichandran Ashwin reveals reason behind IPL move from Kings XI Punjab to Dlehi Capitals

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was traded from the Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League auction last year, has finally revealed the reason he shifted his base for.

The former captain of the Mohali-based franchise, Ashwin, said that he chose Delhi because he wanted to bolster their bowling attack and make them a superior force in the cash-rich tournament. Delhi had made it to the playoffs in the last season, while Punjab under Ashwin’s leadership failed to do so.

“I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw). I thought I could use my experience for the franchise and improve the team further,” Ashwin said during a Live session on Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram handle.

“If I could help in strengthening the bowling, we could be the front runners for the title, I came with that intention,” the 33-year-old added.