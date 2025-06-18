Ravi Shastri decodes India’s potential starting XI ahead of first Test vs England

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed what he believes to be India’s ideal starting XI for the upcoming five-Test series against England, which begins on June 20 at the Headingley Cricket Ground. Joining Crystal Arnold on The ICC Review, Shastri put forward the left-right combination at the top for the first Test against England, beginning on June 20 in Leeds, and is a debutant at first drop.

“It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL. Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He’s the most experienced of the batsmen,” Shastri began as he listed his side.

“He opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings. Three, I’ll go with the youngster, Sai Sudarshan. Whatever I’ve seen of him, he’s very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour.”

The top three are joined by the new Test skipper at No.4 in Shastri’s side, with the 25-year-old Gill taking on the role, 32 matches into his red-ball international career.

Gill was considered unlucky to lose his place in India’s XI during the series defeat in Australia, though he returned at No.3 when Sharma was not selected for the final Test in Sydney, filling the hole left by Rahul, who moved up to open.

“In all probability, depending on what the current form is, it’ll be Karun Nair. He bats at five. It’s been a long time since he played for India. Six will be (Rishabh) Pant.”

“I think he (Nair) has worked really hard. He’s just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he’s got in first-class cricket is incredible.

“And I met him during an IPL game. I said, ‘Don’t just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side’. And I think he’s done just that. Just the number of runs that he’s got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place.”

The remaining questions are about the make-up of India’s bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja at No.7 is the side’s frontline spinner, with Shastri’s biggest decisions surrounding the No.8 spot, and the make-up of the fast-bowling attack.

Two fast-bowling all-rounders look to be in a battle for one spot, while a decision between Prasidh Krishna and left-armer Arshdeep Singh could be condition-dependent.

“I would go with three fast bowlers, (plus) Shardul Thakur. I know it’ll be a tough one between Shardul and Nitish Reddy, but you have to see who bowls how much. If Reddy is going to give you 12 or 14 overs, then he might get the nod because of his batting.

“And the three fast bowlers would be, I would go with Prasidh Krishna, I would go with Mohammed Siraj and of course, Jasprit Bumrah.

“In Leeds, if it’s overcast and it’s cloudy, there might be the temptation of going with the left-arm Ashdeep Singh as well. So it will be Prasad, Prasidh Krishna/Ashdeep, but the other two will be Siraj and Bumrah,” said Shastri.