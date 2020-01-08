Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan showed the world why he is considered one of the best in the art of leg-spin especially in the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in Big Bash League (BBL) encounter between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

The talented spinner first claimed the wicket of James Vince and followed it up by wickets of Jack Edwards and Jordan Silk in successive deliveries to achieve a record hat-trick.

Earlier, Rashid had even picked the wicket of Daniel Hughes which helped him return with superb figures of 4/22 from his quota of 4 overs.

In his T20 career, Rashid has already picked 284 wickets in 200 outings. As far as the T20Is are concerned, he has an additional 84 wickets to his credit from 45 matches.

The Big Bash League’s (BBL) official twitter handle also chose to share the video of Rashid Khan’s hat-trick with the caption, “He’s done it! A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09”

Watch the video right here: