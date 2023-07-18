Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the second round of Korea Open Badminton

World no 3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recorded an easy win over their rivals to move into the second round of doubles at the Korea Open 2023 badminton tournament on Tuesday.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, winner of the Indonesia Open last month, made a winning return to the court with a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren.

The Indian duo picked up right from where they left off in Indonesia and took an 11-6 lead heading into the first mid-game break of the match. Despite a tough fight from the Thai players after the restart, Chirag-Satwik held on to take the lead.

Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren started the second game with purpose and raced to a 9-4 lead. The Indians, though, turned the tables and wrapped up the match in 32 minutes.

The Indians will face off against China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong, who won the Madrid Masters this year, in the pre-quarterfinals.

MR Arjun and Dhurv Kapila, however, bowed out. Up against Chinese eighth seeds Liu Yu Chen, one-half of the Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles silver medalists, and Ou Xuan Yi in the first round, the Indian pair had to retire after MR Arjun seemed to be struggling with a back injury.

In the men’s singles qualifiers, none of the Indians inaction on the day made it through to the main draw.

Harshit Aggarwal won the first round against Malaysian shuttler Tan Jia Jie 21-15, 21-17 but lost to Chinese Taipei’s Choi Pyeong Gang in the second. Shashwat Dalal failed to cross the first hurdle after going down to local player Jeong Min Seon 21-14, 21-17.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will play in the main draw of the singles competitions starting Wednesday.