In a recent announcement, India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been included in Bengal’s squad for Ranji Trophy final encounter which is scheduled to begin on 9 March.

Saha is expected to straightaway find a place in the Playing XI and may end up replacing Bengal opener Abhishek Raman who has had a forgettable season so far.

Arguably, one of the best wicketkeepers in the country in contemporary times, Saha recovered from surgery on his right finger that he had injured during the historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata against Bangladesh.

However, Saha was surprisingly not included in the Playing XI in both the Test matches which India lost in the 0-2 whitewash against New Zealand in New Zealand.

Earlier, Saha took to Twitter to congratulate Bengal for their historic win in the Ranji Trophy semifinal over Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semifinal that has taken them to their first final since the 2006-07 season.

Congratulations #TeamBengal for an outstanding win! Now all the way to the finals!!! @CabCricket 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/A7O3jbbCsD — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 3, 2020

Saha last featured for the Bengal team in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches.

Apart from Saha, the selectors have named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami in the squad while omitting Koushik Ghosh and Golak Mustafa from the 16-member squad which defeated Karnataka in the semis.

The Bengal pace attack along with Ansutup Majumdar’s brilliance helped the team to beat a star-studded Karnataka team by 174 runs well inside four days. Bengal await the other finalist, who will be the winner of the other semifinal match between Saurashtra and Gujarat.