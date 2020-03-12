The fifth and final day of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal which is happening in Rajkot will be played behind closed doors amid the threat posed by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The same has been confirmed in a report carried by news agency IANS. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager Saba Karim reportedly told IANS that no spectators will be allowed inside the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the health ministry had stated in an advisory sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that all these bodies should adhere to the advisories and protocols which have been issued by the health ministry.

“You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” the ministry said in the advisory as quoted by IANS.

Earlier, the Indian government suspended all visas till 15 April due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last fortnight. The number of positive cases in the country are over 70, as per records available.