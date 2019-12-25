Veteran Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda has been reportedly dropped from Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 match against Andhra Pradesh, which began on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Dinda “abused” Bengal bowling coach Ranadeb Bose on Tuesday after the team’s pre-match practice session, following which the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) decided to drop the bowler on disciplinary grounds.

Reportedly, Dinda took offence when he found Bose was having a “private conversation” with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran in the dressing-room and had a spat with the bowling coach. However, a CAB official has clarified that the coach and the captain were having a discussion with the video analyst.

Dinda was then asked to offer an unconditional apology to which he refused. The 35-year-old has been facing some disciplinary issues since the beginning of the season. He had refused to join Bengal’s preparatory camp for Ranji Trophy after he was dropped from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Squad.

The pacer, a veteran of 116 first-class matches and holder of 420 wickets, is also believed to have a sour relationship with head coach Arun Lal and chief selector Palash Nandy and has also had his issues with Bose when they were playing mates.

“He (Dinda) abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn’t. It was very unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. Then again, the game goes on. Nobody is indispensable. Certainly, I support the CAB’s decision,” Lal was quoted as saying in the report.

Lal was also seen talking about how the team’s planning got affected at the last minute as Dinda is the main player of the Bengal bowling unit. Lal believed he could have come handy on the green top of Eden.

CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya refused to comment anything on the issue and instead said that the team were focusing to win the game against Andhra Pradesh without the service of Dinda.