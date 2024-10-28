Rana working on inputs from India seniors to prepare for Australia tour

Gearing up for his maiden trip Down Under with the senior team for the crucial five-Test tour, Delhi pacer Harshit Rana is working on the insights gathered from India’s star duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj on the lengths and strategies required to dazzle in pace-friendly Australian conditions.

Since his exploits for reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season, the right-armer has found himself on the radar of national selectors for tours of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and the recently-held home series against Bangladesh but is yet to be a part of the Playing XI.

The uncapped pacer, who took 19 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2024 at an impressive average of 20.15, is one of the new faces named in the 18-men squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, starting with the first Test on November 22 in Perth. While he is yet to get his debut cap, Rana believes sharing the dressing room, and bowling to the senior pros in the nets, have helped him gain valuable exposure.

“Being with the team has been valuable. I keep talking to Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah), Siraj bhai, and others, discussing what lengths and strategies work best there. Their insights have been incredibly helpful,” Rana told reporters at Arun Jaitley Stadium after claiming 5 for 80 against Asaam in Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match, on Sunday.

On bowling to star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in nets, Rana said, “It’s amazing to bowl to them in the nets because they approach net practice with the same intensity as they would in a match. There’s no room for error; you can’t bowl anything ordinary. Both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have told me to focus on my lengths, and I’m working on exactly that.”

Rana also spoke on India’s new bowling coach Morne Morkel, who he feels has played a role in fine-tuning his craft with specific goals for each session.

“Morne Morkel is very invested in our bowling; he keeps a close watch on us and tracks what each bowler is doing in the nets. He always tells us what we should aim for with each ball. This involvement gives me clarity on what I need to do next, which is incredibly helpful. His main advice to me has been to have a clear purpose with every bowling session,” said Rana.

With Gautam Gambhir, his former coach at KKR, now in the national set-up, Rana could be one of those players who could feel at home, and the youngster felt that he has grown a lot under the former’s mentorship in the IPL franchise.

“Gautam bhai has always supported me. Whenever I have a question or need guidance, I go to him, and he always gives me the right advice. I’ve grown a lot under his mentorship in the IPL, and he has taught me so many valuable things,” he said.

Opening up on his call-up to the Test side for the Australia tour, Rana said he had an inkling after he was kept with the squad for preparation but was confirmed only after the team was officially announced.

“I found out that I was going to Australia only when the team was officially announced. But I had a hint that I might be selected because they had kept me with the squad for preparation.”

“Being chosen for the Australia tour is a big deal for me. I like to play cricket with a competitive attitude, which matches the spirit of Australian cricket. While my father’s dream is for me to play a Test match at Lord’s against England, personally, I feel more drawn to facing Australia as a team. I am proud to see my name in the squad for this tour,” he said while dedicating his maiden Test call to his father Pradeep Rana, who represented the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in hammer throw and weightlifting.