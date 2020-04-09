With the chances of extension of the ongoing lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, former Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla believes that the mega event could not start by April 15.

IPL, which was slated to commence on March 29, was deferred till April 15 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

“We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible,” Shukla told ANI.

The former IPL chief stated that the fate of the cash-rich league relies on the government’s decision.

“I don’t see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision,” he added.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 190 lives in India and has infected around 6,600 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 91,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 15 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.

With the pandemic creating havoc across the globe, the BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.