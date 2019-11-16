In a recent turn of events, senior journalist Rajat Sharma resigned as the President of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA). He cited his inability to continue as the President because of “various pulls and pressures” within DDCA.

“The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket,” Sharma said in a statement released by him.

Notably, Sharma’s stint as the DDCA President was marked with obvious public differences with DDCA General Secretary Vinod Tihara.

“It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost,” Sharma further said.

It is worth highlighting that Sharma had entered cricket administration after he received support and backing of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

However, many inside sources have insisted that ever since Arun Jaitley breathed his last, Sharma gradually lost ground in the organization as Jaitley acted as the binding force behind all the different factions.

“In my endeavour though I faced many roadblocks, opposition and oppression, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent,” Sharma said.

“That’s why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect,” he added.