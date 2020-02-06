The Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals are hoping against all the odds that Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming edition of the IPL, can still make a comeback for the cash-rich league. ‘

Taking to their Twitter handle, Rajasthan Royals informed, “We’re working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season. #RoyalsFamily.”

Archer suffered a bone stress injury to his right elbow after England’s first Test last month on the ongoing tour of South Africa. He was then ruled out of the remaining three test matches and are not part of the ODI squad as well.

The Barbados-born pacer returned home earlier to recover in time for the tour of Sri Lanka which will commence on March 19. However, he is now expected to make a comeback not before the Test series against the West Indies in June.

“Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

“He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series,” the statement added.