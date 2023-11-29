Rahul Dravid to remain team India’s head coach as BCCI extends entire support staff’s contract

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Wednesday extended the contract of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Besides Dravid, contract of the entire support staff has been renewed.

Dravid’s contract has ended after the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. When he was asked about continuing after team India’s World Cup final defeat, he had said that he is yet to decide.

Following the extension of their contract, Dravid will continue to be the Indian national cricket team’s head coach.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhmabrey, and fielding coach T Dilip will also continue to be associated with the Indian team.

Under Dravid, Indian team gave a never-seen-before performance in the World Cup, winning 10 straight games before eventually losing out in the final.

“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,” the board said in a statement.

Howeve, the BCCI didn’t specify the tenure for which Dravid and his support staff were given an extension. It is believed he has been given an extended run till next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.