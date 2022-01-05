Rahul Dravid throws down Virat Kohli who is injured

Virat Kohli, who missed the second Test in Johannesburg due to an upper back spasm, trained with the team on Wednesday in preparation for the third day of play on Thursday.

Rahul Dravid’s throwdowns to Kohli during the warm-up were a positive sign for the Indian cricket team.

Taking a stance, the Indian captain received soft throwdowns from Dravid as he entered the ground.

Kohli looked like himself while he faced a few deliveries from the Indian bowlers and spent time talking with Shardul Thakur afterward.

The BCCI cleared the air regarding Kohli’s fitness on Monday, saying, “Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back and he won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match.”

As a result, the Johannesburg Test should have been Kohli’s 99th and the Cape Town match his 100th. According to India’s schedule, if everything works out, Kohli may play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the first test is scheduled for February 25.

