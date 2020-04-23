Legendary tennis player Roger Federer on Wednesday suggested a merger between men’s tennis body ATP and women’s governing body WTA.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed his views on Twitter and was soon backed by another tennis great and his bitter rival Rafael Nadal.

“Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” tweeted Federer.

“I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours.

“It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” he clarified in a series of tweets.

“Hey Roger Federer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation,” said Nadal, who is just one Grand Slam short of the Swiss tennis star.

The entire sporting calender of the world is reeling due to COVID-19 pandemic and tennis is no different. The season has been put on hold with multiple tournaments either being postponed or cancelled.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September whereas the Wimbledon got cancelled.

