Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus, which has claimed at least 13 lives and has affected more than 600.

The badminton star confirmed the news through her Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs) towards the “Chief Ministers Relief Fund” for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19,” tweeted Sindhu.

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

Earlier, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia had donated his six-month salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

Prior to Punia, former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir had also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

The virus has so far claimed 21,304 lives and has infected 472,381 across the globe as per the data provided by Worldometer.