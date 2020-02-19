In a recent turn of events, world champions PV Sindhu laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness Institute which then unveiled its plan of actually staring the PV Sindhu Badminton Academy as well as the stadium at the Omega School in Chennai.

Moreover, the project is expected to get ready within the next 18-24 months and is expected to have world-class facilities, the same was confirmed in a report.

The academy as well as the stadium will be located at the Omega International Stadium, Kolapakkam Chennai and will enrol students from the school as well as those who are interested and passionate about the sport.

The academy will reportedly have over eight badminton courts which will be built with the best of the materials comparable only to the Olympic standard courts. In addition, there will be a 10000-plus adience, gym and physio centre and a dedicated centre for practising meditation and yoga.

“I am honoured to have this facility named after me. Pursuing a sport is much needed for the all-round development of an individual. At competitive levels, it is very challenging, and sportspersons need to remain fit not just physically but also emotionally and mentally,” Sindhu said as quoted by IANS.

“It’s not enough to be able to regain the centre in the court after every shot, but it’s more important to remain centred in the mind irrespective of what is happening around. This is the real game-changer. The experience of Heartfulness meditation over last one year has brought a tremendous difference to my abilities to remain focused in the moment,” she added.