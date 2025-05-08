Punjab Kings’ match against MI to be shifted out of Dharamsala

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be shifted out of Dharamsala due to the closure of the hill town’s airport in the wake of military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The match will now be played in Ahmedabad as an afternoon game. The development was confirmed to The Statesman by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel.

“Yes the match will now be played in Ahmedabad,” Patel said.

MI were originally scheduled to be in Dharamsala on Thursday, but their travel plans were stalled after the IPL decided to have discussions on shifting the match.

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights at least until May 10 in the wake of India’s military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

It remains to be seen how both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are ferried out of Dharamsala with the flight operations shut in the picturesque town. With Chandigarh airport also closed, teams need to find a way to get to Delhi.

Like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are also scheduled to play on May 11 when they face Gujarat Titans at home.

Punjab Kings, who are on course to make their first IPL playoff since 2014, will take on DC in the tiny Himalayan town tonight.