Punjab dominates 12th National Gatka Championship

The three-day 12th National Gatka (Men and Women) Championship, organized by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), concluded on Sunday at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, with enthusiastic participation from men’s and women’s teams representing 14 states, comprising over 500 players.

Justice (Retd) Talwant Singh, former judge of the Delhi High Court, was the Chief Guest at the event, while Bibi Ranjit Kaur, member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. They presented medals and trophies to the winners.

In his address, Justice Singh encouraged the players to train as professional Gatkebaaz, while upholding the cultural and martial heritage of this traditional Sikh martial art. He lauded NGAI’s efforts in promoting Gatka both nationally and internationally.

NGAI President Harjeet Singh Grewal expressed gratitude to all participants, guests, and officials for their support in making the championship a resounding success. Distinguished attendees included Manmohan Singh Jolly, Dr Tejinder Pal Singh Nalwa, and Sukhchain Singh Kalsani.

According to an official statement, in the overall results, Punjab’s girls’ team clinched the championship trophy, while Chandigarh and Haryana secured the runner-up and third positions respectively. In the boys’ category, Punjab emerged overall champion, followed by Chhattisgarh (runner-up) and Uttarakhand (third place).