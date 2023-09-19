Pujara ‘gutted’ after being suspended by ECB in county c’ship

New Delhi: India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently leading county side Sussex, expressed his disappointment after the England Cricket Board (ECB) handed him a one-match suspension for a violation of conduct, and docked the side 12 points for violating conduct regulations.

The star batter received an automatic suspension after Sussex reached the threshold of four fixed penalties in the same season. Reacting to the ECB’s announcement, Pujara said he was proud of the grit the team had shown during the championship.

“Gutted to leave this way but looking back at the county season with cherished moments and unforgettable memories. Proud of the grit and character shown by this group. Wishing @SussexCCC all the best for the remaining two games,” Pujara reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

As a result of the ban, Pujara will be unavailable for this week’s match against Derbyshire. Meanwhile, Sussex has also announced to stand down three players – Jack Carson, Tom Haines and Ari Karvelas – for unsportsmanlike conduct during the dramatic, 15-run win over Leicestershire last week.

“We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire. Following the umpires and match referee’s decision to charge both players with on-field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours,” Sussex coach Paul Farbrace said.

“Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points.”

“We have also decided it is not appropriate for Ari Karvelas to be made available for selection until the investigation that is in place has been concluded,” he added.

Farbrace further said that the incident tarnished their faboulous win over Leicestershire. “It is a great shame that these incidents have tarnished what was a fantastic game against Leicestershire, and all the hard work that has gone into the season.”

The ECB had earlier issued a statement, announcing the suspension of Pujara for the next match.

“Regulation 4.30 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it shall be a separate offence for the captain where the same individual captained the Team in all of the matches in which the fixed penalties were received, and that the captain will receive an automatic suspension of one match from that competition,” the ECB release read.

“Regulation 4.27 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it will be a separate offence for a Team: “during any season Registered Cricketers registered with or on loan to the same First-Class County whilst playing for that Team in the County Championship, receive 4 or more fixed penalties,” the statement added.