PSL shifted to UAE amid tension with India, foreign player concerns

Rattled by the retaliation from the Indian armed forces, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided to shift the remaining matches of its Pakistan Super League to the UAE, with foreign players reportedly concerned about continuing to play in the country.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Friday confirmed that the last eight fixtures, previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE. A schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course, a statement said.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India had targeted the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the most recent strike inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL. However, the Indian defence ministry has made it clear that only air defence radars and systems were targeted on Thursday after Pakistan tried to strike 15 places in northern and western India on Wednesday night.

“In view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to the UAE,” Naqvi claimed.

The PCB chairman said that the decision was also taken to suitably address the concerns expressed by several overseas cricketers.

“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the PCB called off a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi stadium.